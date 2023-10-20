Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,847.63 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,877.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,951.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,160.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

