Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 1,107 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,743. The company has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 200.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $265.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

