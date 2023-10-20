Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 257 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Barclays raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total value of $2,109,235.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,155,069.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,815 shares of company stock valued at $12,274,351 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $365.32. 213,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,133. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $375.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

