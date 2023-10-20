Choate Investment Advisors Grows Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $280.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $235.70 and a one year high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

