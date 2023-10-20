Choate Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

