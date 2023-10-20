Choate Investment Advisors Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 346,410 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.5 %

COP stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.71. 623,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,690,150. The company has a market capitalization of $150.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.51.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

