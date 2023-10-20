Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 264.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $210.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

