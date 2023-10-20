CIBC Boosts Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$4.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.78.

ESI opened at C$2.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.63. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.77 and a 52-week high of C$4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The stock has a market cap of C$527.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.06.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of C$432.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$426.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.4697218 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

