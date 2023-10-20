CIBC Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$85.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$80.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$82.13.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$83.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$60.19 and a 52 week high of C$85.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.24.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.02. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of C$11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 10.0108565 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 21.34%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

