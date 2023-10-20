Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 62.33 ($0.76).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 41.88 ($0.51) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 40.01 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 54.33 ($0.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 149,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £67,371.30 ($82,290.58). 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

