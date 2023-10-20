Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.21) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 980 ($11.97) to GBX 990 ($12.09) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 934.17 ($11.41).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 735.60 ($8.98) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 735.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 688.16. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 515.60 ($6.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 799.40 ($9.76).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

