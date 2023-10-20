Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on November 15th

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citizens Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

