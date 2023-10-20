Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $21,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,248,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,036,000 after buying an additional 51,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $129,540,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.30.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $202,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $598,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $202,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,956. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $158.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.02. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $178.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.86.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

