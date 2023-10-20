Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 66 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $151.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.18.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.96.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

