Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.46. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.