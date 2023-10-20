Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 45.6% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 29.8% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,086,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,531,000 after purchasing an additional 233,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.2 %

MO stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 102.89%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

