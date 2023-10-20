Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after buying an additional 962,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after acquiring an additional 235,651 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

PayPal Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $54.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average of $65.71. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $92.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.