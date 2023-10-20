Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after acquiring an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,512,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

