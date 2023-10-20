Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $359.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.22. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.08 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.