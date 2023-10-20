Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 181 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.71.

Amgen Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $280.60 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $150.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

