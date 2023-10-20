Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Takes $227,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.41.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

