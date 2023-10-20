Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $625.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.86. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $429.07 and a fifty-two week high of $745.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $665.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $641.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $18.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.77% and a net margin of 7.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 3.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COKE

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.