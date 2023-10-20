Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Down 1.2 %

Comstock stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comstock has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.98.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Comstock had a negative return on equity of 42.24% and a negative net margin of 26,964.23%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Comstock by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comstock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Comstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

