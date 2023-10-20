Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Down 1.2 %
Comstock stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comstock has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.98.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Comstock had a negative return on equity of 42.24% and a negative net margin of 26,964.23%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Comstock
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
