Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

HON opened at $181.82 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.52 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.21 and its 200 day moving average is $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

