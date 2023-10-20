Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.54.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $136.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.36. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

