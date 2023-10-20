Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Lennar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.41.

Lennar Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE LEN opened at $104.60 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.93 and a 200 day moving average of $116.20.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,599 shares of company stock worth $301,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

