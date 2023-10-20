Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Raised by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.76.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,545 shares of company stock worth $10,101,098. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $233.20 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

