Contrasting Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) and Steakholder Foods (OTCMKTS:MTTCF)

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) and Steakholder Foods (OTCMKTS:MTTCF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Steakholder Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $139.86 million 1.38 $4.84 million $0.01 458.00 Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical 0.16% 0.35% 0.17% Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Steakholder Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

41.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Quipt Home Medical and Steakholder Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.34%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Steakholder Foods.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Steakholder Foods on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company also provides bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, nebulizers and compressors, oxygen concentrators, patient lifts, walkers, wheelchairs, and products for wound care. In addition, it offers ventilators; home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments; home-based healthcare logistics and services; medical supplies, medical equipment, mobility equipment, and respiratory equipment; and CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilation equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, and equipment solutions, as well as home and hospital delivery, and oxygen therapy services. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offers technology implementation, training, and engineering support services directly and through contractors to food processing, food retail, and cultivated meat companies. Steakholder Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

