Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $387.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $293.50 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $365.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.96.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

