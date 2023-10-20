Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,456 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock worth $388,367,025. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

HP Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

