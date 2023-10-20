Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 32 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $989.88.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 3.5 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $898.39 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $727.43 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $930.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $926.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.67 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

