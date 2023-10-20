Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 421 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $151.99 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.96.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

