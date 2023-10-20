Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $681,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.20.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $115.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.88. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.44 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

