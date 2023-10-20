Courier Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 8,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Cameco Stock Up 1.3 %

Cameco stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

