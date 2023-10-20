Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives $19.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.63. Coursera has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $19.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $28,381.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $28,381.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 16,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $240,865.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,075,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,071.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,758 shares of company stock worth $12,147,839 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $137,598,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Coursera by 709.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,523,000 after buying an additional 1,134,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 207.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,360,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after buying an additional 918,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after buying an additional 635,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

