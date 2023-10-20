Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$15.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Desjardins reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.80.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$11.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.10. The company has a market cap of C$6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.80. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.73 and a 1 year high of C$11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of C$975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$969.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2505967 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

