Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:APH opened at $80.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732 over the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.