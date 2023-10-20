Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Landstar System by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 87.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.08.

LSTR opened at $169.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.68 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.07%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

