Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 18,474 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

PFE opened at $31.19 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.