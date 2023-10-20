Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 211 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its position in shares of CME Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 74.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total transaction of $164,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $164,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CME

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $214.12 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $221.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.18 and a 200 day moving average of $193.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.