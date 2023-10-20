Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,460 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Teradata worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,567,000 after purchasing an additional 748,428 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,731,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,412,000 after buying an additional 1,342,494 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in Teradata by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after buying an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,953,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,948,000 after acquiring an additional 92,045 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.90.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $199,436.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,526.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $199,436.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,526.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,783,994.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,746,914 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

