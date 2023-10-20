Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

TT stock opened at $191.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $139.49 and a twelve month high of $211.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

