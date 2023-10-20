Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.10 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $314,842,000,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $238.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $199.01 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.09 and a 200 day moving average of $251.46.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.94.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

