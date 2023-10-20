Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.81 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,182,724,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,298,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,225,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,444 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,715,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,074,000 after acquiring an additional 294,568 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in UBS Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,197,000 after purchasing an additional 649,270 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

UBS Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $26.97.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 68.69% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Further Reading

