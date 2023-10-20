Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,043,552,000 after buying an additional 178,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,914,000 after buying an additional 98,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.77.

Stryker Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $268.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.92 and a 200-day moving average of $285.63. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

