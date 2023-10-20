Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 869 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $169.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.45 and its 200 day moving average is $161.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

