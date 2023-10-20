Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $508.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $523.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.13. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $326.10 and a 12-month high of $568.47.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.64.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

