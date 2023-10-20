Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 14,954 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984,092 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,328,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,235 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCG stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.11.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

