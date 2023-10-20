Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 568 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.79.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $85.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

