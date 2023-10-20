Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 893 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average is $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.26.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

